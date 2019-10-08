‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Norman Reedus Discusses The Possibility Of A Daryl And Connie Romance

With the potential of romance blooming in 'The Walking Dead,' Norman Reedus discusses Daryl's involvement with Connie.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 1 (titled “Lines We Cross”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the possibility of something developing between Daryl Dixon (Norman Redus) and newcomer, Connie (Lauren Ridloff). As the group trains at Oceanside, it is revealed that Daryl is learning sign language in order to talk to Connie, who is deaf. However, Norman Reedus is not sure he really wants Daryl to be happy in The Walking Dead — after all things never end well for those who are content in the hit zombie apocalypse series.

“It’s The Walking Dead, so as soon as something good starts happening, it all goes down,” Reedus told Entertainment Weekly recently.

“You know what I’m saying? So I don’t want to get me too happy or I might get bitten.”

When asked outright whether there is a romantic connection between the pair, Reedus explained that Daryl saw Connie as an equal, which doesn’t really answer the question at all. However, the fact that Daryl has taken the time to learn sign language is a good sign that he truly cares about Connie. Whether this develops further in The Walking Dead remains to be seen.

Reedus did reveal that discussions had been made with The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, regarding Daryl’s love life. Both agree that whatever happens, it needs to be developed carefully. After all, the prospect of Daryl Dixon getting into a romantic relationship has been discussed heartily among fans for years now and, once it happens, “it’s done forever,” according to Reedus.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Of course, many viewers have always hoped for a romantic relationship to form between Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the relationship between the pair will be explored further in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, Kang is cautious to reveal too much regarding a potential romance between Dary land Carol.

“They have just this special bond,” Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“They both came from trauma and from nothing. There’s some really deep stuff between them. There’s funny stuff and then there’s stuff that gets pretty hairy. They’re just kind of on this adventure together.”

As for what happens regarding Daryl’s relationships with Connie and Carol, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13 with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”