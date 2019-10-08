‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Sharon Steps Up

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 7, brings a shocking work situation for Victoria as Victor tries and fails to make amends with Summer. Plus, Nick and Devon celebrate A New Hope while Chelsea asks Sharon for help.

Victor (Eric Braeden) let Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know that he plans to return to his CEO position at Newman Enterprises. Nikki fretted about her husband’s health as well as Victoria (Amelia Heinle). After all, their daughter might be upset that Victor plans to return to the company and oust her from the CEO office. However, Victor reminded his wife that Victoria never actually took over, and he also pointed out that Vicky still has a job as COO, so it is not that big a deal.

Of course, for Victoria, the news of Victor’s return mattered a lot. She learned about it from the media after she’d cleaned up a mess caused by Victor’s recent escapades, and it left her completely humiliated. Nick (Joshua Morrow) stood up for his sister, and Victoria threw a letter opener at Victor’s painting in the CEO office at Newman Enterprises. She vowed not to let her old man get away with ripping everything away from her once again.

Before that, Victor stopped by the Abbott mansion to try and make amends with Summer (Hunter King). Of course, he did it in his roundabout Victor way and told his granddaughter that she should appreciate how her belief that he’d passed helped his ruse. Summer declined to accept her grandfather’s non-apology, and she complimented Jack (Peter Bergman) for being so supportive, and then Summer left in a huff.

Jack told Victor how he’d actually mourned him too. Victor offered to reimburse Jack for the cost of the shot of tequila he had in Victor’s memory. Victor told his old nemesis not to judge him and moved on. Earlier, Jack also worked with Traci (Beth Maitland) on the opening of their book, and he declared it perfect.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) let Nick know that she planned to stay home with Connor (Judah Mackey) instead of attending the New Hope celebration with him. Nick offered to stay home, too, but she told him to go and enjoy the evening highlighting his accomplishment. Nick suggested that Chelsea ask Sharon (Sharon Case) to help her with Connor’s outrage. Chelsea figured the surely, there is somebody else besides Sharon who could help. In the end, she gave in and called Sharon.

Sharon agreed to help Chelsea out for Connor’s sake. Sharon talked baseball with the little boy, but she still didn’t get him to talk about his father, Adam (Mark Grossman). Sharon talked Chelsea out of leaving town for the sake of Nick’s heart.