Kim Kardashian Parades Around In A See-Through Dress After Baptizing Her Kids In Armenia Church

Kim Kardashian has nailed her look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in Armenia with her four children, although only three were baptized today, as The Daily Mail reports. Kim has roots in Armenia through her late father Robert Kardashian. Fans of the family’s hit E! show will know that Kim has visited the country before to commemorate the Armenian genocide.

Photos showed Kim leaving the church where Saint, Chicago, and May-born Saint were baptized. The star was seen exiting the venue and looking sensational as she paraded herself and her family around in front of a crowd. The 38-year-old was seen carrying daughter Chicago, with North and Saint next to her and what appeared to be a nanny taking care of baby Psalm.

Kim was seen in a chic, stylish, and clingy maxi dress from celebrity-adored designer Rick Owens. Fitted and ruched designs are this fashion face’s trademark, with recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians seeing Kim mention having Rick custom-design clothing for the family. Kim’s number was floor-length and long-sleeved, with fans likely noticing that the sleeves were sheer. The star’s curves weren’t on show in the conventional way seen via those eye-popping outfits, but Kim’s feminine silhouette was definitely visible. Kim was seen with her long brown hair worn down and had on a few accessories. Kim had her hands full with the kids and she wore heeled flip-flops to match her dress.

Kim’s status as a mother is now a major talking point. The wild 2000’s partying days are a thing of the past for this star, with her busy lifestyle now including everything from her reality TV career and best-selling KKW Beauty line to raising four kids.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about the latest addition to the family, Kim seemed to suggest that the house can be a bit crazy.

“It is wild. A house of four is wild … but complete. Very balanced. When you have to be responsible for every single soul, and mornings, I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like,” she told the magazine.

“I do [have help] … and I love everyone who has been so helpful. But my husband is on this no-help kick, so I’m like, ‘Okay, you try the morning,” the star added.

It looks like the helping hand travels; Kim did seem to have assistance in the newspaper’s photos today. Kim appears to adore her children, with all four now being regularly featured on her social media. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.