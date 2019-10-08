‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Viewers Can Expect Negan And Beta To Meet Up

'The Walking Dead's' Showrunner, Angela Kang, confirms that Negan and Beta will get screen-time together in Season 10.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers can expect a confrontation with the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, Comic Book now reports that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) will also meet up as well.

In the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, Negan and Beta do meet up during the conflicts between Beta’s group, the Whisperers, and the other communities of which Negan is a member. Previously, it was expected that the two could meet up in the TV series. However, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed it via Talking Dead, which aired after the Season 10 premiere on Sunday night.

“Yes, they will meet, it’s awesome. I won’t say any more than that because it’s spoilery. They’ll pick vegetables [laughs].”

Morgan also elaborated on the upcoming meeting between Negan and Beta.

“Negan’s out there. You’re gonna see him interacting with some people that he’s never met before, it’s great.”

Negan is currently incarcerated by the group at Alexandria. However, it has already been hinted at in the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead — which was released earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con — that he would get involved in the conflict with the Whisperers.

“You can fight,” Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam) says to Engan in the Season 10 trailer.

“You are low on fighters,” Gabriel then tells Aaron (Ross Marquand). “Peanut butter, meet jelly.”

Jace Downs / AMC

While this conversation doesn’t directly suggest that Negan will be involved in any conflict regarding the Whisperers, it was already seen in the Season 10 premiere that Aaron was training at Oceanside. This training is likely in response to the growing paranoia and fear created by the Whisperers after they beheaded several members of the communities in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. As a result of this, an assumption can be made already that Negan could get more involved with the communities more.

However, it is the comic book series that potentially gives the most insight. If AMC follows the storyline between Negan and Beta, viewers will not only get to see Negan among the Whisperers but also the destruction of Negan’s bat Lucille at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13 with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”