Hailey Bieber Wedding Dress Photos Stun Instagram Followers

While pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have been married for over a year now — as Cosmopolitan reported, the duo tied the knot at a courthouse wedding in September 2018 — they recently had their extravagant religious ceremony in South Carolina. Hailey didn’t offer any sneak peeks as to what her dress would look like or who the designer was, and it turns out that the blond beauty wore a creation from Virgil Abloh at Off-White.

Hailey shared several Instagram shots that showcased the dress from all angles and highlighted just how stunning it was. The first picture she posted was a faraway shot in which she was locking lips with Justin. The dress wasn’t clearly visible in the shot, and fans could only really tell that it was a form-fitting silhouette with a long train. What the first snap did highlight, though, was Hailey’s insane veil, which was incredibly long and fanned out behind her for several feet and had the phrase “till death do us part” embroidered on the hem.

Hailey shared in the caption of that initial shot that her ceremony was “the most special day of my life,” and her followers absolutely loved the sweet photo. The post received over 1.7 million likes within just two hours.

Hailey knew her fans would want to see more details of the dress, so she followed the initial post up with a stunning black-and-white image of just herself in the dress. In that shot, fans could see that Hailey’s dress was an off-the-shoulder style that revealed a hint of cleavage and had a form-fitting mermaid silhouette. The dress clung to her toned physique until about her knees, fanning out at around that point. The fabric was delicate and covered with embroidery, and the veil likewise had embellishments all along the edges.

In the snap that showcased the front of her dress, Hailey made sure to thank the designer who helped to create what she called her “dream dress.”

Hailey just couldn’t contain herself and wanted to share as many pictures as possible with her eager Instagram followers. With that in mind, she followed the first two snaps up with yet another Instagram update. In the first shot of her most recent update, Hailey posed close to Justin, her lips nearly touching his. She placed her hands on his cheeks, showing off the stunning sleeves of her dress. With the veil gone, fans could see the breathtaking back of her dress, which dipped low and exposed almost her entire back. Only one small strap crossed across her back, keeping the dress from tumbling down.

Hailey also treated her fans to a picture of her and Justin’s hands to show off their rings.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her special day, and each of the photos she shared received well over 1 million likes within just two hours. Several celebrities shared their thoughts in the comments section, as did plenty of Hailey’s fans.

The series of stunning shots is definitely a far cry from one of Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram stories. Just two days ago, the pop star shared a video in which he revealed that Hailey scratched his pink Lamborghini.