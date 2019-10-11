It might be difficult to believe that it’s already October 2019, but the month of ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here. That means Halloween is quickly approaching, and for many families, it is time to look for the best family costumes for Halloween because it will be here before you know it. It’s not too late, though, to put together an awesome outfit coordinating everyone. A family costume is undoubtedly a great way to enjoy trick-or-treating or a haunting good time together. Perhaps with the right combination, an awesome themed costume for everybody can also take home the coveted top prizes at costume parties.

There are plenty of options from terrifying and scary to cute and creative to sweet and adorable. Part of the decision on which way to go depends on the makeup and personality of those joining in on the fun family affair. A favorite movie could inspire a group get-up, or perhaps it could be part of a pun. Everybody can wear elaborate costumes, or maybe your family is more of a T-shirt costume kind of group. The options are endless, and there is something to satisfy any group that plans to coordinate this Halloween season.

Check out our list of the best family costumes for Halloween 2019, all of which can be purchased on Amazon.

The Addams Family

With the new version of The Addams Family hitting theaters this week, as The Inquisitr previously reported, your family could take a page from Christina Aguilera’s book and theme yourselves after the movie. With great characters like Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, and Pugsly, this timely theme is sure to be a hit. Even Cousin Itt could get in on the fun.

The Wizard Of Oz

Another movie-themed family costume idea is the iconic Wizard of Oz characters. For the past 80 years, this movie has captured imaginations across generations. Who wouldn’t love to be Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion? Glinda the Good Witch and her sister, The Wicked Witch of the West could also round out the look. Don’t forget, Toto!

Toy Story

“To infinity and beyond.” Toy Story 4 hit theaters this past summer, and it would make a timely family costume for fans. Because of the variety of toy inspired characters, there are options for any size group. Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and the gang make for a fun-filled time. Even Toy Story Rex, Mr. Potato Head, and Bo Peep would add to the fun theme. The franchise’s newest character, Forky, could also feature in your group get-up.

Safari

Perhaps your family feels like a zoo or a safari, and that makes for a great family costume idea! A giraffe is a must for this idea, and an elephant is also fun. Tigers often appear in the wild. You can even pull Fido into the group as a lion. Plus, don’t forget the safari explorer!

“Baby Shark”

It’s been a few years since “Left Shark” created a buzz beside Katy Perry at the Super Bowl, but sharks are still en vogue. What can be more fun that a spoof of the song “Baby Shark?” With Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, and more, this theme could fit any family size.

Fruit Bowl

A fruit bowl could bring any number of people into the family costume. From a banana to a bunch of grapes, it’s tough to go wrong with this idea. An orange, pineapple, and strawberry also look cute as part of the theme. The options are almost endless.

Skeletons

A family of skeletons can be cute or scary, depending on the type of costume. A kid skeleton, a woman skeleton, and a man skeleton can feature in any number needed to outfit the group.