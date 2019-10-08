Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shines In Black And Gold While Angelina Jolie And Zahara Go Glam In Rome

Angelina Jolie brought daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with her to the Rome premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.'

Angelina Jolie’s two oldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, are both becoming fashion icons like their mom. However, it’s becoming clear that the teen siblings have very different style preferences, particularly when it comes to the outfits that they choose for red carpet events.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, supported their mother by joining her at the European premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome on Monday evening. The two girls were previously part of the big brood of Jolie’s children that walked the red carpet at the movie’s September 30 world premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. All of the actress’ kids attended that event, save her eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina and the five Jolie-Pitt kids who attended the Hollywood premiere of the Maleficent sequel all wore black ensembles, and the trio that walked the red carpet at Auditorium Della Conciliazione in Rome kept that trend going. Angelina wore a glamorous Versace gown that was somewhat similar to the one that she wore in L.A., but instead of being covered in black sequins, this one was constructed out of a shimmering black and silver fabric that sparkled like it was covered with tiny stars. The way the segments of dark fabric were sewn together, draped, and knotted at Angelina’s waist created a sunburst shape, with the bodice of the gown also featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt also chose an outfit with a bit of sparkle, but her look was a bit more casual. She sported a black and gold striped zip-up sweatshirt with a pair of relaxed black dress pants. Instead of rocking heels or dress shoes, she opted for a pair of comfy Converse sneakers. The sporty look was similar to the one that she wore for the Hollywood premiere of the Maleficent sequel.

Just as she did in L.A., Zahara decided to go glam like her mom. She looked sophisticated and grown-up in a halter dress with diamond-shaped draping on the bodice. It also featured a sparkly black belt, and the elegant gown’s A-line skirt faded from black to green at the bottom. She completed her look with a pair of dazzling diamond hoop earrings.

Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

During a recent interview with Hello!, Angelina Jolie shared her feelings about parenting teens. Four of her children are teenagers, but she’s not fretting over her kids getting older. Instead, she’s realizing that their maturation has benefited her by helping her get in touch with her teenage self.

“When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy’. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager,” she said. “You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18.