‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere: The Satellite Explained

Angela Kang explains why a satellite crash-landed in the Season 10 premiere of 'The Walking Dead'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 1 (titled “Lines We Cross”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 10 premiere episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead had a strange moment when some members of the community had to rush in and put out a fire caused by a satellite that had crash-landed to Earth. For many viewers, it was unexpected but the series showrunner, Angela Kang, believes that events like this would certainly occur in the zombie apocalypse, according to Metro.

Kang explained the process of how the satellite made it into the most recent episode of The Walking Dead.

“It actually, weirdly, started with conversations about ships and ghost ships, and like these ideas of things that are drifting around on the ocean. We were trying to think of, ‘What are things that happen over time in an apocalypse that we haven’t explored on the show yet?’ And so somebody brought up this idea of like, ‘Well satellites like if they’re not maintained, they degrade and eventually fall out of orbit.'”

Considering that it was a USSR satellite, Kang also believed that it would be a great metaphor between the main group and the Whisperers, tying in with the fear and paranoia created in the Cold War between Russia and the United States.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw boundaries being set between the communities and the Whisperers. The satellite landed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Whisperers. However, the main group decided to enter this territory in order to put out the fire created by the satellite as it posed a risk to their area.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Working through the night, the main group managed to contain the fire. As yet, Alpha (Samantha Morton), who is the leader of the Whisperers, doesn’t know about the breach of the boundary in order to put out the fire. However, by the end of the episode, she was aware that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was inside of her territory. This means that conflict is coming between the two groups regardless.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is certainly a confrontation between Carol and Alpha to be expected in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As yet, it is unclear exactly when this confrontation will occur, so viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 6 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13, with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”