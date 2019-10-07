‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Tight White Corset Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro had her 1 million Instagram followers drooling with the latest sizzling snap she shared. The photo was a close-up of Kara that had her looking like a bronzed goddess. Kara explained in the caption that it was taken by Megan Batson Photography.

In the picture, Kara rocked a white top with text on the straps and a scoop neckline. Though the top had a bit of an athletic vibe, it also had seaming details on the bodice that made it appear kind of like a corset. Every inch of the top clung to Kara’s curves and highlighted her toned physique. The neckline revealed a major amount of cleavage, and the white hue of the top looked incredible against Kara’s golden skin. The shot was closely cropped to focus on Kara’s upper body and breathtaking face, but a sliver of skin was visible between the bottom of the form-fitting shirt and her black bottoms.

Kara’s lush lips were slightly parted in a seductive stare, and her makeup was natural. She rocked strong brows and popping highlighter, as well as flushed cheeks, and little else for a natural yet sexy look. Her brunette locks were tousled and hung loose in casual waves. She stared straight into the camera for the shot with a bed visible in the background, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap. The post received over 15,000 likes within just four hours as her followers drooled over the stunning bombshell.

Kara’s followers filled the comments section with compliments, and couldn’t believe how incredible she looked in the picture.

“You’re always golden, Miss Del Toro,” one follower said, referencing Kara’s caption.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan said.

“How much pictures do you have of yourself? Like 1 million. All beautiful probably,” one fan added.

“So pretty,” another fan commented.

Plenty of Kara’s fans couldn’t find the right words and instead opted to share a string of emoji in the comments section.

While this particular snap had a definite summer vibe, with Kara’s bronzed skin and the golden lighting in the shot, she has also shared some pictures with autumnal vibes lately.

Just yesterday, the beauty shared a picture of herself in a snakeskin mini dress that showcased her toned legs. While the dress was full coverage and hid her cleavage, she paired the mini dress with thigh-high boots that offered a sexy vibe. She shared a series of three sexy poses in front of a wall packed with pumpkins for a Boohoo event.