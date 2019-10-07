American Model Cindy Prado Dons Strappy Floral Bikini With Scandalous Thong Back: ‘Senorita In Ibiza’

Cindy Prado is sizzling in another sexy Instagram share.

As those who follow the American model on social media are well aware, Prado has been really busy this summer and fall, traveling across the world and sharing photos on her colorful feed. Her most recent trip landed her in Ibiza, Spain where she soaked up the sun and looked to be having a blast. In the most recent photo update that was posted for her followers, Prado sizzles in three new shots.

In the first image in the series of three, Prado strikes a scandalous pose in front of a pool. The model shows off her killer figure in a thong floral bikini that leaves little to the imagination and shows off her whole backside. In the sultry photo, she holds a matching, sheer floral skirt under her booty, accessorizing the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

In the second photo in the deck, Cindy gives fans a better look at the front of her suit which features a triangle top and a bunch of strappy fabric in the middle. Her toned and tanned abs and legs take center stage in the image and she looks nothing short of perfect. For the last photo in the series, Cindy again stands in front of the same pool, exposing her backside to fans.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earning the bombshell plenty of attention from fans with more than 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments. While some followers commented on the image to let Cindy know that they’re jealous of her trip, countless others raved over her killer figure.

“Sooo gorgeous and sooo wonderful,” one fan gushed.

“Stunning and seductive baby,” another social media user raved.

“Super wonderful looking darling,” one more follower wrote with a series of heart and flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another sexy swimsuit, this time in Miami, Florida. In the image, the model wore a forest green one-piece that left little to the imagination. The top of the suit barely contained the model’s cleavage, and it also featured a cutout in the middle that showcased her taut tummy. Her toned and tanned legs took center stage in the shot in the high cut swimsuit. That post earned a ton of attention from fans with over 16,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments.

Fans can follow all of Cindy’s sexy photos as well as her fun travels by giving her a follow on Instagram.