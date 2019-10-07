Stefflon Don Looks Like A Snack In Leopard Print Swimsuit

Stefflon Don is one of rap music’s rising stars and has treated fans to a fierce photo.

The “Phone Down” songstress shared a shot of her in a leopard print swimsuit on her Instagram and looks absolutely stunning. Stefflon is known for sporting different types of hairstyles but opted for her dark curly locks. In the photo, she is arched forward, showing off her bare chest. Her rose tattoo on the top of her arm is on display as well as the one on her neck. She is staring directly at the camera lens with a subtle yet strong expression, drawing in her fans. Stefflon is surrounded by many rocks by the ocean in what appears to be an exotic location.

She left the photo without a caption but that didn’t seem to phase her fans as the post racked up over 100,000 likes within seven hours.

“MY QUEEN,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“Drop dead hot,” another shared.

“A whole snack,” a third mentioned.

“Too much love for you,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I love that rose tattoo,” a fifth follower commented.

The “Envy Us” rapper recently debuted a new look where she was seen wearing her hair in dreadlocks, per The Inquisitr. The set of photos went down a treat as they achieved over 300,000 likes.

She is currently in a relationship with Nigerian artist Burna Boy. Rumors came out implying that the duo had split up after old videos of Burna and his ex-girlfriend appeared online. However, Stefflon put those headlines to rest on her Instagram story.

“OLD OLD VIDEOS. Please let it rest. We good over here,” she wrote.

On Spotify, Stefflon Don currently has more than 7.7 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, “Boasty.” Other tracks in her top five most played include “16 Shots,” “Bum Bum Tam Tam,” “Calypso,” and “Hurtin’ Me.”

Since 2016, she has released two mixtapes – Real Ting Mixtape and Secure. She has yet to drop her long-awaited debut album.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated and released songs with many high-profile names including Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, French Montana, and Mariah Carey, to name a few.

In 2017, she won Best Female at the MOBO Awards while winning Best New Artist at the NME Awards the following year.

To stay up to date with Stefflon Don, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 2 million followers.