Pauley Perrette Acknowledges ‘Devastatingly Difficult Years’ & Thanks Fans For Their Support

Pauley Perrette took to Twitter less than 24 hours ago to tell her 741,600 followers that she’s exhausted, but “SO FREAKIN HAPPY” to be back on the set of a CBS series.

The actress continued by thanking her friends, fans, and family members for supporting her during a few very “devastatingly difficult years” of her life.

“I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!” She penned in the conclusion of her tweet.

Perrette is an actress many fell in love with as she played the role of Abby Sciuto in CBS hit series NCIS. Fans of the crime series were devastated when Perrette walked away from the show. While fans of her character in the series aren’t going to get Abby back, they will get to enjoy Pauley’s acting skills as she takes on the role of a fresh character in a new CBS series called Broke.

Why did Pauley Perrette leave NCIS, anyway?

The Inquisitr‘s most recent coverage on the drama surrounding why Pauley walked away from the crime series was in June of this year. In an explosive tweet, Perrette begged her fans to stop asking her to consider returning to the show. She continued to explain she would never entertain coming back as she left out of concern for her own safety, claiming that she was terrified of her co-star Mark Harmon.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Harmon responded to the explosive tweet threatening to sue if the network didn’t “rein” the actress in.

Her fans showered her with support as they enjoyed seeing her in a happy place.

Perrette’s positive tweet was well-received by her followers as it accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments. Many of her followers admitted they were ready to see the actress at the center of her own “TV universe” where they believed she belonged.

“I can’t wait for America to meet Jackie Dixon and your whole family on #BROKE. The new First Family of Comedy. The Dixon-Flores Family,” one follower penned in response to the tweet.

While the actress has made it clear she has no intention of ever returning to be a part of the NCIS, her tweet was also met with the usual smattering of fans begging for her to “give Abby back.”

Based on her recent social media activity, Pauley certainly looks happier.

The uplifting tweet comes just days after Pauley took to Twitter to gush about how she and the cast just enjoyed a table read for the new CBS comedy.

Perrette’s mouth was gaping open with a huge smile on her face as she danced with the script in her hands. Her co-stars were also performing very distinct, but fun actions with their scripts.

Everyone in the animated clip looked to be glowing with joy as Pauley declared they were “HAVING A BLAST” working together.

Just what is the upcoming series about?

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming series, it tells the story of a single suburban mother named Jackie, who is played by Pauley. Jackie and her son’s world turns upside down after her estranged sister Elizabeth, her sister’s husband Javier, and Javier’s assistant, driver, and friend Luis show up at her door needing a place to live after going completely broke.

Unfortunately, Broke does not have a premiere date as of yet. It is expected to premiere during the winter/spring of 2020.