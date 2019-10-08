Here Are 10 Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids

Halloween will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to start coming up with costume ideas. For kids, trick or treating is something that they look forward to all year, so getting them a costume that they’ll love is the key to a happy Halloween night for all.
You can get some great Halloween costume ideas from popular culture and the last year has been filled with inspiration from Marvel and Disney’s live-action movies, for example. But classic costumes are still great options. There’s a reason why we associate Halloween with vampires, witches, ghosts, monsters, zombies, and ghouls. These spooky characters have stood the test of time and kids can have a lot of fun when they’re dressed up as them.
Whether modern or timeless, a Halloween costume is only as good as the amount of happiness it gives to your child. So, here’s a list of 10 popular costume ideas for kids for in 2019. You can find them all on Amazon.
Maleficent
Price: $64.95 – $99.95
The release of the newest movie in the Maleficent franchise is likely going to mean lots of demand from kids to dress up as Disney’s iconic evil fairy.
Spooky Witch
Price: $41.00
You can never go wrong with classic witch costume especially if it comes with a cauldron.
Magical Unicorn
Price: $19.99
If you know that your kid was born a unicorn, Halloween is a great time to show off their inner magic with this cute costume idea.
Jack Skellington
Price: $44.95
Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas movie that introduced the world to Jack Skellington and he’s remained a popular character to dress up as ever since.
Buzz Lightyear
Price: $39.99
“To Infinity and Beyond!”
Buzz Lightyear captured hearts the world over thanks to the Toy Story franchise, and it remains a popular costume choice for trick-or-treating.
Frankenstein’s Monster
Price: $17.25
If your kid is into monsters, then you can’t go wrong with this classic Halloween costume idea. They’ll likely love getting to paint their faces green.
Harley Quinn
Price: $29.99
This beloved character from DC Comics steals the show whenever she’s on the page or screen and so will your kid if she’s dressed up as her.
Spiderman
Price: $39.99 – $49.99
With the success of movies like Spiderman: Far From Home and Into The Spider-Verse, Peter Parker’s alter ego remains a popular Halloween costume for both boys and girls.
Harry Potter
Price: $33.73
Harry Potter remains pop culture’s most famous boy wizard and kids still love to dress up as the iconic character for Halloween. Hermione Granger is also a top choice for girls.
Classic Princess
Price: $18.86
Every girl deserves to feel like a princess and what better time to have your child live out their royal dreams than on Halloween?
