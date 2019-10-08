Here Are 10 Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids

Halloween will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to start coming up with costume ideas. For kids, trick or treating is something that they look forward to all year, so getting them a costume that they’ll love is the key to a happy Halloween night for all.

You can get some great Halloween costume ideas from popular culture and the last year has been filled with inspiration from Marvel and Disney’s live-action movies, for example. But classic costumes are still great options. There’s a reason why we associate Halloween with vampires, witches, ghosts, monsters, zombies, and ghouls. These spooky characters have stood the test of time and kids can have a lot of fun when they’re dressed up as them.

Whether modern or timeless, a Halloween costume is only as good as the amount of happiness it gives to your child. So, here’s a list of 10 popular costume ideas for kids for in 2019. You can find them all on Amazon.

Price: $64.95 – $99.95

The release of the newest movie in the Maleficent franchise is likely going to mean lots of demand from kids to dress up as Disney’s iconic evil fairy. What’s great about Maleficent is that you can add wings to the costume to add some extra dramatic flair. They’re a fun DIY project but if you’re not crafty, they can be purchased on Amazon here.

Price: $41.00

You can never go wrong with classic witch costume especially if it comes with a cauldron. According to the National Retail Federation, it has been one of the most popular Halloween costumes for adults for several years. But kids can get a kick out of it too, especially if you go all out with accessories like brooms, spellbooks, wands, and the aforementioned cauldron.

Price: $19.99

If you know that your kid was born a unicorn, Halloween is a great time to show off their inner magic with this cute costume idea. While they’re a lot of variations of the unicorn costume, a onesie has the added benefit of keeping your child warm while they’re trick or treating. They’re also adorable.

Price: $44.95

Twas The Nightmare Before Christmas movie that introduced the world to Jack Skellington and he’s remained a popular character to dress up as ever since. Getting your face painted white is a highlight of this Halloween costume. But there are variations that come with a “Skellington” mask which takes the resemblance to the “Pumpkin King” of Halloween Town up several notches.

Price: $39.99

“To Infinity and Beyond!”

Buzz Lightyear captured hearts the world over thanks to the Toy Story franchise, and it remains a popular costume choice for trick-or-treating. And if your child has a sibling or pet pup that can go as Woody, the cuteness is sure to skyrocket into the stratosphere.

Price: $17.25

If your kid is into monsters, then you can’t go wrong with this classic Halloween costume idea. They’ll likely love getting to paint their faces green and it’s always fun to walk around like a zombie. While the character has been a part of pop culture for a long time, that likely won’t stop your kid from enjoying themselves on Halloween night.

Price: $29.99

This beloved character from DC Comics steals the show whenever she’s on the page or screen and so will your kid if she’s dressed up as her. Adding the baseball bat as an accessory is is a surefire way to ramp up the impact of the costume. And as long as your kid doesn’t take her portrayal too literally — Harley is known for being very destructive — a good time will be had by all.

Price: $39.99 – $49.99

With the success of movies like Spiderman: Far From Home and Into The Spider-Verse, Peter Parker’s alter ego remains a popular Halloween costume for both boys and girls. Into The Spider-Verse brought a lot of variations to the iconic costume into the mainstream. So, now there’ll likely be more kids who’ll specifically ask for the Miles Morales costume or the Spider Gwen costume. Both are available on Amazon.

Price: $33.73

Harry Potter remains pop culture’s most famous boy wizard and kids still love to dress up as the iconic character for Halloween. Hermione Granger is also a top choice for girls. Other memorable characters from the franchise that make for great Halloween costumes include Dumbledore, Professor Quirrell, Lucius Malfoy, Voldemort and more.

Price: $18.86

Every girl deserves to feel like a princess and what better time to have your child live out their royal dreams than on Halloween? It’s a great excuse to dress up a sparkly dress and a tiara. And now that there’s an American princess in The British Royal Family, it won’t be surprising to see a couple of Meghan Markle inspired costumes trick-or-treating on Halloween night.