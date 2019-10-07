Tammy Hembrow Puts On Eye-Popping Display By The Pool In Hot Pink Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans are taking notice.

On Monday, October 7, the Australian bombshell dazzled her 9.9 million followers on the social media platform with a new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. The 25-year-old was enjoying a relaxing day by the pool, and appeared to have already taking a dip in the refreshing water before taking a moment to snap a photo to show off her sexy new swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

Tammy’s eye-popping bikini was from the brand Oh Polly’s latest Electrical Storm Collection and did nothing but favors for the model’s famous figure. The two-piece boasted a bright, hot pink color that itself was enough to turn heads, and was of a vinyl material that gave it a bit of shine while the beauty posed underneath the sun.

Plenty of skin was left well on display in the minuscule swimwear that included a sports bra-style top that was hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of the sides of the itty-bitty top, while its daringly low-cut scoop neckline left even more of Tammy’s bare chest well within eyesight.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set upped the ante even more and were quite possibly even more risque than the top half of the social media sensation’s look. Its cheeky, thong design exposed the babe’s curvaceous booty and toned thighs entirely, an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Tammy’s signature platinum blond tresses were completely soaked from her pre-photoshoot swim that caused her locks to slick back against her head. She also sported a minimal makeup look for the day, letting her striking features and natural beauty shine.

As per usual with the Instagram model’s snaps, fans quickly began showering the new upload with love. At the time of this writing, Tammy’s new post has racked up over 100,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the account. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her jaw-dropping display.

“Body is insane,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another follower said that Tammy was “absolute perfection.”

“How are you even real,” questioned a third.

Tammy has been filling her Instagram feed with sizzling shots as of late. Another recent addition to her page saw her sitting on top of a convertible car and flaunting her booty in a neon orange thong bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.