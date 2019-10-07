‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Flaunts Killer Figure In Nude Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Anne de Paula has been more active on Instagram in the past week, which is great news for her loyal fans. After having a quiet couple of months in August and September, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has updated her Instagram page twice in the span of a week, which could signal the end of her social media break.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to a share a video of herself shooting in a studio in which she shows off her mad modeling skills — and figure. In the clip, de Paula is striking different poses in front of a white backdrop as she rocks a nude bodysuit that highlights her incredible physique. The suit features an underwire structure and thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, while its low-cut neckline helps flatter her cleavage.

In addition, the suit also has high-cut legs that come up above her hips, leaving her strong thighs fully on display. The Rio de Janeiro native completed her look with a beige trench coat, which she is wearing off her shoulders and unbuttoned at the front. Accessorizing her outfit, she wore a pair of matching nude boots that reach up to her thighs, adding quite a bit of sass to the photo.

De Paula is wearing her brunette tresses parted on the side and styled down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders. She appears to be wearing a thin layer of eyeliner, though her makeup is very much on the basic and neutral side, highlighting the model’s natural features and beauty.

Since going live, the post — which de Paula shared with her almost 250,000 Instagram followers — was viewed more than 44,000 times within about a day of being posted, garnered upwards of 13,600 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in over 145 comments to the video.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the Sports Illustrated model.

“So stunning as always,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of stars and a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” said another fan.

“Beautiful,” a third fan raved, following the message with a long string of fire emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, de Paula broke her Instagram silence last week with a stunning black-and-white shot of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit.