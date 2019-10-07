‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Wows In High-Slit Leather Skirt & Red Heels

Leah Messer’s life might involve running around after three kids – including twins – but the Teen Mom 2 star can let her hair down like everyone else. The MTV star appeared today in a stunning new Instagram photo, and it’s driving the platform wild.

Earlier today, Leah updated her Instagram. The photo showed the mother-of-three in selfie mode, looking absolutely beautiful in a stylish ensemble. Leah was seen snapping herself full-length as she showcased her outfit, with the star appearing to have absolutely nailed her look.

Leah was rocking a high-waisted leather skirt with a similarly high slit that flaunted her great legs, but the black leather was paired with some color. The Teen Mom 2 star was outfitted in a slinky red top with what appeared to be a bow detail near the waist, plus high-heeled and strappy red shoes to match the shirt.

There was plenty of glam on display as well. Leah was wearing long, red-painted nails, plus a stunning hairdo. The star’s glossy long locks were worn down and wavy, flattering her face just perfectly. She posed for her photo with a bit of a screw-face but definitely didn’t screw up the selfie.

Instagram has been going wild so far. In fact, not many users seemed to be remarking on the image seen when swiping to the right — this just featured some text.

“Hot mama!!!!” one fan wrote.

“I love you, you are powerful and radiant in every way,” read another comment.

Some fans even took to the comments section to speculate that Leah might be expecting – at least one fan seemed to be questioning just this, per their reply.

“You are stunning!! Are you by any chance expecting? Not saying you’re chunky or anything, but the way the skirt is…it looks like you have a baby bump!”

Leah replied to the comment with four alien emoji.

“Girl you are absolutely Gorgeous,” one fan told the star.

“Love the outfit!!!” another commenter said.

The franchise’s stars definitely seem to be upping their fashion game right now. Chelsea Houska regularly appears on clothing brand Lauribelles’ Instagram, with the famous redhead seen rocking stunning looks as she acts as an influencer for the company. Catelynn Lowell was also spotted getting stylish as of late, as the star was filmed with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

This isn’t the first wowing snap from Leah. Earlier this year, Leah blew Instagram away with a rare beach pic from her Hawaii trip with her three daughters.

