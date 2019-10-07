Bella Thorne Rocks Daringly Low-Cut Crop Top And White Daisy Dukes In Pre-Birthday Instagram Post

Bella Thorne is starting her birthday celebration a little early on Instagram with a sizzling new post that has her fans going absolutely wild.

The latest addition to the star’s Instagram page was shared on Monday, October 7, just one day before she celebrates her 22nd birthday. A total of three snaps were included in the eye-popping upload that saw the former Disney Channel actress enjoying a gorgeous day outside. She looked happy as she posed for the camera with a huge smile across her face, and she wore a skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Bella opted for an all-white look in the snaps that were an instant hit with her 21.5 million followers. Her outfit consisted of a skimpy white crop top with thin spaghetti straps and a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. In typical fashion of the Famous In Love star, a stack of choker necklaces was added to the look for a bit of bling that brought even more attention to her exposed decolletage, though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed. The tiny top cropped just below her bosom, leaving her flat midsection and rock hard abs well within eyesight for her fans to admire.

On her lower half, the bombshell sported a pair of white daisy dukes that were equal parts casual and sexy. The distressed denim shorts clung to Bella’s famous curves in all of the right ways, while its frayed hemline hardly grazed passed her upper thigh to leave her long, toned legs completely exposed. Its waistband sat low and loose on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted torso even more.

To complete her look, Bella wore a pair of white high-top Converse sneakers with a pair of bright pink socks that brought a pop of color to her ensemble. She wore her ombre hair down in loose, natural waves that spilled over her shoulder, bouncing around as she frolicked in the green grass in front of the camera. She also went completely makeup-free in the photos, letting her striking features and gorgeous natural beauty shine.

To no surprise, Bella’s new Instagram upload has garnered major attention from her hoards of fans who could hardly deal with the babe’s eye-popping display. At the time of this writing, the snaps have racked up more than 579,000 likes after three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as thousands of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re supper beautiful. Like a beautiful piece of art,” one person wrote, while another said that the Life of A Wannabe Mogul author was “the prettiest girl ever.”

Others took the opportunity to get a head start on sending the stunner well wishes for her birthday tomorrow.

This is only the most recent time that Bella has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her putting on a seriously busty display in a yellow, tiger-print bikini top — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.