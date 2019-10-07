Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister, Noah, Goes Topless Under Black Bed Sheet In Bedroom Video

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is leaving very little to the imagination with her latest Instagram story update. On Monday, the singer shared a video of herself going topless in bed, but she wasn’t alone.

Noah and one of her gal pals were seen snuggling up together as Cyrus wore nothing but a black bed sheet wrapped around her naked top half. Miley’s baby sister showed off some skin as she and her friend belted out the lyrics to the song “Safe and Sound,” by the band Capital Cities.

Cyrus used an Instagram filter to put a pair of faux sunglasses on her face. She had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy ponytail and donned a minimal makeup look for the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Noah’s bare shoulders were on full display, and a few of her tattoos, such as a solid black heart on her shoulder and some script across her collarbone were made visible by her topless figure.

Noah’s friend sat next to her on the bed and was fully clothed. The blonde had her hair parted down the center and styled in a bun behind her head as she donned a skimpy black top, gold hoop earrings, and a string of pearls around her neck. She also had a pair of trendy sunglasses positioned on top of her head.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah isn’t afraid to show off her figure on social media. The “Lonely” singer recently got a bit wild on Instagram when she stripped off her pants and wore nothing but a pair of red thong panties and a tiny crop top, which she lifted to reveal that she was going braless underneath while hanging out with her friend, YouTube star Tana Mongeau last week.

Recently, rumors about Noah and Tana’s relationship being more than a friendship have been flying, and Tana’s boyfriend Jake Paul did little to dispel the speculation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.

Loading...

“Even since the start of the relationship — which is why I think it’s funny that, like, Nikita gets all butt hurt online — since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Especially if I could be there,” Paul told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ racy photos by following the singer on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.