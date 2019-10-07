‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Myla Dalbesio Embraces Her Inner Cowgirl In Black Swimsuit & Knee-High Boots

October has rolled in, which, in the world of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, means that the models who will grace its 2020 edition are starting to be revealed, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out. On Monday, October 7, the magazine gave its fans great news when it announced that the stunning Myla Dalbesio will be returning for her fourth year, and the sneak peeks that made it on Instagram are fire.

In addition to the snippets shared by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition itself, Dalbesio also took to the popular social media platform to share a photo from her shoot. The image sees her channeling her inner cowboy, suggesting that her spread will be nothing short of spectacular. In the snapshot, Dalbesio is seen leaning against a wooden stable door at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, as the geotag she included with her post indicated.

The 32-year-old bombshell is rocking a black swimsuit that features a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her famous busty figure front and center. The suit also boasts super-high-cut sides that are held together with a crisscross string that teases plenty of skin.

Dalbesio completed her Western look with a pair of black corduroy boots that reach up to her knees and a matching felt hat, whose brim she is touching slightly.

Since going live, the post — which Dalbesio shared with her 143,000 Instagram followers — has garnered about 5,000 likes within a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in more than 75 comments from the model’s followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the brunette bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“YES MA’AM!!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a smiley and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Great shot! Love the outfit too!” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful, I love it!!!!!” a third fan chimed in, including a red heart emoji after the message.

Loading...

As Sports Illustrated noted, Dalbesio was first featured in the magazine back in 2017, which means she is returning for the fourth year. As per the report, Dalbesio previously addressed her experience shooting last year in Kangaroo Island, Australia, with a female photographer, Josie Clough, as she reflected on the lack of women behind the cameras in the modeling industry.

“Women are consuming the images, women are buying the products, and yet we are living in a world shaped by the male gaze,” she said.