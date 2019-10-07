‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Snaps Cleavage-Filled Selfie & Gets Real About Life In New Social Media Share

Rachel Bush’s most recent social media share is earning her a lot of attention from fans for many reasons.

The brunette bombshell does not post on Instagram on a daily basis so when she does, she earns plenty of attention for her legion of 1.2 million-plus fans. Rachel has posed for some of the most well-known magazines, including Maxim, and she also happens to be married to NFL star Jordan Poyer, which helps her popularity as well. In the most recent social media update, Bush sizzles in a stunning selfie.

In the hot new post, the mother-of-one appears in the front seat of her car. She looks directly into the camera, making a duck face and holding up the peace sign. The model wears her long, dark locks down and curled, teaming it with a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Bush accessorizes the look with a few silver necklaces around her neck.

Rachel also leaves little to the imagination in the image, spilling out of a tiny black tank top while offering a generous view of her cleavage for her loyal fans. She completes the look with a black zip-up jacket on top.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell gets real, reminding her millions of followers that sometimes we just need to step back and realize how lucky we are to be alive.

Since the shot went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans in just a few short hours. So far, the Instagram share has garnered over 15,000 likes, in addition to 140-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Bush know that she looks stunning while many others commented on the caption of the image.

“How are you that pretty? Like seriously!!,” one follower asked.

“You are a blessing in every way,” another chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

“How are you so wise and so young? You must have a wonderful family. Happy Monday and Go Bills!!,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Rachel floored fans with another insanely sexy post, this time while clad in a bikini. In the NSFW shot, the black-haired beauty put her full figure on display in a tiny black bikini with neon green ties. That post garnered a ton of attention for the beauty, amassing over 83,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Rachel and all of her hot new photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.