‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Sahar Tabar Arrested For Blasphemy In Iran

Iranian Instagram star Sahar Tabar, 22, otherwise known as “zombie Angelina Jolie,” has been arrested in her home country. Cosmopolitan reports that Sahar is known for her creepy transition into Angelina, where she uses makeup and other effects to turn herself into a deformed-looking version of the A-list actress.

Tabar was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday after she was accused of multiple crimes. She is now facing charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, and encouraging youths to corruption.

Sahar first became an internet sensation back in 2017 when she revealed that she had gone under the knife more than 50 times in order to get her face to look more like Angelina Jolie’s famous profile. However, she took it one step further when she began to use makeup to look like a zombie version of the actress with hollow cheeks, oversize lips, and a turned-up nose.

Tabar later revealed that the wild look was created using not only makeup but also digital editing. Over the past year and a half, the social media user has posted multiple photos of herself in and out of makeup, creating a huge buzz online from her fans and fans of Jolie’s as well.

Tabar’s arrest comes after Iran’s apparent crackdown on their female Instagram users. Currently, the photo-sharing platform is the only social media app available in Iran as Twitter and Facebook are both banned from use.

When Sahar first came on the scene, she was slammed online by those who called her out for her bizarre looks, even sticking her with the labels of “zombie” and “corpse bride.” She stayed mostly quiet about her makeup look and whether or not the photos had been digitally edited until she finally decided to speak out on all of the criticism that she had been receiving.

“Hello relatively dear followers, the picture you’re scrutinising, even though I didn’t like it, I kept it in. People are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or make-up and they are really surprised,” Tabar said of her odd appearance back in 2017, per the Daily Star.

Loading...

On her Instagram account, she has photos of herself eerily resembling Angelina, as well as others where she looks more natural with lighter blonde hair or less harsh makeup.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of “zombie Angelina Jolie” Sahar Tabar’s photos by checking out her Instagram account.