Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Eye-Popping Figure In Dangerously Small Metallic Bikini

Gabby Epstein recently enjoyed a nighttime swim, and it looks like she had a blast, if her Instagram page is to be believed. On Monday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots from her outing in which she is seen in a tiny bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photos, Epstein is featured hanging out by a swimming pool at the terrace of a building in West Hollywood, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a metallic bronze two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck, while its small cups do their best to contain her chest. Her top also boasts a couple of lower straps that cross over her torso, adding a cute detail to the bikini.

Epstein teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides and low at the front, in a style that helps accentuate her killer figure by contrasting her lower body with her itty bitty waist. According to the tag she added to her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Oh Polly, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Since going live, the post — which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 37,500 likes within just an hour of being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 430 comments to the photos, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to express their admiration for the Aussie.

“You did not have to go off on us like this,” one user wrote, adding a crying face and a red heart at the end of the comment.

“Gabby your body is [three fire emoji] in your pretty bikini!!!” raved another fan.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Epstein is famous for sharing bikini photos on social media. According to the report, the model recently posted a series of sizzling snapshots that once again showcase her jaw-dropping physique. The photos feature the Aussie bombshell in a nude bikini that covered as little skin as it possibly permitted. As was the case with her most recent post, the model was wearing a swimsuit by Oh Polly.