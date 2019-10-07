Miley Cyrus Updates Instagram Naked From Her Bed, Reveals What ‘F*cking Blows’

Miley Cyrus has just shared some new Instagram content. The singer has mostly been posting throwback snaps as her Bangerz album celebrates its sixth birthday, but not all the images recently shared by the 26-year-old’s Instagram have been dedicated to days gone by. On Monday, she posted two new snaps to her Instagram stories – and it looks like she isn’t doing too great.

Both photos showed Miley in bed and unclothed, albeit covered by sheets. The blonde was looking wistful and somewhat sad as she gazed into the camera, with a vulnerable expression on her face — while Miley may have all the attitude in the world during her confident stage performances, not everything about the singer is designed to make a statement.

Today’s posts appeared to send a message to fans, as Miley included some text to accompany both images. The first photo revealed what was going on.

“Tonsillitis is a f*cking f*ck!”

That came followed by additional text in the second image.

“This f*cking blows.”

Given that Miley used three sick emoji to accompany the words, it can be assumed that she didn’t just have a sore throat. The emoji showed a thermometer and a bandaged face, hinting that the poor girl seemed really down. Miley seemed in better spirits when she updated her Instagram with a workout video in her underwear, but the singer likely wasn’t in the mood today.

Miley has been all over the place in terms of the headlines she’s made this year. The singer recently fronted media outlets thanks to her new album, although it’s mostly been relationship talk for the singer’s fans. Miley ended her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth on August 10, following the split with a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

A source reporting to People suggested that Miley was happy with Kaitlynn, but fans are likely wondering what to make of the quote now that the singer has moved on with Cody Simpson.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,” the source said.

Liam mostly seems to have been keeping a low profile since the split, although he previously spoke out on social media with a brief message as rumors surrounding the reasons for the split spiked.

“She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants,” the source added about Miley’s now-ended relationship with Hemsworth.

Most likely, Miley’s followers are wishing her a speedy recovery. Fans wishing to see more from the singer should follow her Instagram.