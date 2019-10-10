Best Baby Costumes For Halloween 2019

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means it’s about time to start thinking about costumes. Few things are more fun than dressing up babies for the holiday, as the opportunities seem endless — and parents can dress them up however they choose because babies can’t refuse.

Here are some of the best baby costumes for Halloween. All of them can be found on Amazon.

Dragon

This dragon costume is sure to be a big hit among friends and family. The outfit includes a hood and tail that are attached. The wings and booties are detachable and the bottoms of the booties have a non-skid surface. Additionally, the hood features plush horns and spikes. So far, this product has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 600 reviews.

Lobster

This little lobster suit is just about as cute as it gets. This costume features a hood with big eyes and antennae, arms with claws and removable booties that look like lobster feet. The legs also have snaps for easy diaper changing. This lobster costume comes with over 500 customer reviews, with 74 percent of them rating the outfit with 5 stars.

If you’re going for extra cute points, put your little one in a big pot for the best pictures ever.

Elvis Presley

Fans of The King cannot go wrong with this little Elvis Presley outfit. The makers of this costume claim that it is officially licensed and printed to look like Elvis’ aloha jumpsuit. The outfit comes complete with a beanie that reads, “The King,” with the name “Elvis” printed on the bottom of the shoes. This costume is highly ranked, and for less than $25, it can’t be beat.

Pinky Winky Monster

Babies wearing the Pinky Winky Monster costume are sure to be the center of attention wherever they go because this monster is nothing short of adorable. The body of the outfit is covered with fuzzy, pink fur, while the hood comes complete with eyes, teeth and yellow horns. The costume is rated 4 out of 5 stars and comes with a price tag of under $25.

Owl

This owl costume is a real hoot, and it would look adorable on both boys and girls. The costume features a cute owl face on the hood. In addition, blue and green feathers adorn the chest and “wings.” This outfit comes with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from almost 300 reviews.

NASA Flight Suit

For the space enthusiast, this little flight suit is too cute to pass up. The onesie comes with space shuttle and NASA patches on the front and also snaps up the front for easy diaper changing. With 86 percent of the 156 reviews being 5 stars, you can’t go wrong with a little astronaut.

Need further proof? Check out this cutie below — same idea.

Monkey

This cute monkey costume is perfect for little girls and boys alike. The hood and tail are attached to the outfit, which comes with a slip-on booties. The suit also features leg snaps for easy diaper changing. This outfit comes with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars coming from more than 700 customers.

This costume is sure to caption your little one’s big personality.

Garden Gnome

This gnome costume is just adorable. The costume features a pointed red hat and detachable white beard, with the bright blue shirt and brown pants part of a lined onesie. The outfit also includes a pair of black booties. Based on reviews from more than 300 Amazon customers, this costume has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Want a fun twist? Call this costume “Gnomeo,” taking a cue from the film Gnomeo and Juliet.

Halloween is often seen as a children’s holiday, but parents can also have a loads of fun dressing up their little ones and showing them off.