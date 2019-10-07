Instagram Model Julia Gilas Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Plunging Black Bodysuit

Fitness model Julia Gilas inspires millions of fans with her healthy lifestyle and gym content, but she also stuns her 4.9 million Instagram followers with her gorgeous good looks and racy ensembles. However, few of her fans seems upset by the NSFW photos and videos she frequently shares, and the same held true of her latest photo.

On Monday, Julia was back at it again, sharing a sexy new snapshot of herself rocking a plunging black bodysuit. The photo likely left many of her followers breathless as she flaunted her insanely toned arms and massive cleavage in the outfit.

Julia wore her long, brown hair in damp locks that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder, and posed with her hand in her mane. She offered up a sexy stare for the camera. Gilas also sported a full face of glam makeup in the shot, an application which consisted of bold pink eye shadow, long, thick lashes, and defined brows. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks while opting for a darker pink color on her plump lips.

Gilas seemed to motivate her fans in the caption of the photo, admitting to having had days where she felt like less than her best, but having continued to push through them.

Meanwhile, Julia’s fans lost it upon seeing the racy pic, flocking to the comments section of the post to share some love for the photo, which gained over 10,000 likes in short order.

“Wow babe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What a beauty,” another adoring fan stated.

Meanwhile, Julia’s fixation with health and fitness is a huge part of her life, and it’s clear that she has a true passion for it. Last December, she spoke to Atlas, opening up about her health goals.

“I was modeling for years and that’s not a healthy lifestyle. I didn’t eat right, stayed up late, and almost never did any working out. I realized I wasn’t healthy, and I needed to make a change. That realization was the beginning of my journey towards getting healthy, working out and eating well. I made a lot of mistakes at first, too much cardio, and not enough weight training. I did a lot of reading and listening to people that knew what they were doing. That’s when I really started to make progress,” Gilas told the outlet about breaking into a fit lifestyle.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Julia Gilas by following the model on her Instagram account.