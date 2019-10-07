Dove Cameron Stuns In Revealing Nude Look That Mystifies Instagram

Dove Cameron teased that something is coming 'soon' in her Instagram video.

Dove Cameron is putting her Disney Channel days behind her with an outfit that covers up far less than the complex, layered looks that fans are used to seeing on her Descendants 3 character, Mal.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old actress and singer shared an Instagram video that left her fans scratching their heads. However, while they were completely clueless about what was going on in the short clip, Dove’s followers seemed to like what they were seeing.

In the video, Dove looks a bit different than she does in her other recent Instagram photos and videos. Her pink hair is gone and her platinum blond locks are back. She’s also traded her dramatic winged eyeliner and dark false eyelashes for a more natural beauty look. However, it was her outfit that really had her followers freaking out.

Dove was wearing nothing but a daringly short mini-dress that just barely covered up her crotch. It was a strapless, nude garment that some of her followers compared to bandages due to its slightly sheer fabric and the way it was wrapped around her body. In addition to the form-fitting dress, she was wearing matching detached sleeves on her arms.

A dress form was visible in the video, and a woman was adjusting Dove’s sleeves while the actress used her phone and a mirror to film the fitting. Dove didn’t say what she was getting dressed up for, captioning the video with nothing more than a “Soon” emoji.

Fans have viewed the video over 1 million times, and they’ve flooded the comments section of Dove Cameron’s post with compliments, questions, and theories about the meaning of her “soon” tease. A few fans suggested that the purpose of her look might have something to do with Halloween, comparing her dress to mummy bandages.

“Why do you look like an egyptian mummy?” read one remark.

“Is this for a Halloween video?” asked another fan.

“I’m getting hot mummy vibes here,” another commented.

Others guessed that Dove is going to be releasing more music soon.

“Is this another song?” read another response to her post.

Luckily for Dove’s inquisitive fans, she eventually sated their curiosity in her Instagram stories. The “Good to Be Bad” singer revealed that her nude look was for a music video shoot, and she did it in a low-key way: by sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend, Thomas Doherty.

“My boy brought these to my music video shoot yesterday, just because,” she captioned the snapshot.

Dove Cameron recently released two new songs, “Waste” and “Bloodshot.” She’s already filmed a video for “Waste,” so it’s possible that her look was for a “Bloodshot” video shoot. During an interview with L’Officiel, she gave her fans an idea of what to expect from her future music videos.

“We wanted the ‘Waste’ video to be very low-key, natural, and emotional visuals, more than a fully produced ‘music video,'” she said. “The song is the real star; the video is what sets the tone. As we go, I plan on having more and more creative and high-production visuals.”