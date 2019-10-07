Tinashe Wears Low-Cut Dress, PVC Thigh-High Boots & Long Animal Print Cardigan To Soccer Match In London

Tinashe is currently in London, U.K., at the moment and took the time to attend a soccer match.

Her mom shared a photo of her on the field and it seems her fashion game was on point.

The “Ride Of Your Life” songstress wore a long cow-print cardigan with a mini low-cut black dress underneath. She paired the look with black latex thigh-high boots and looked super happy to be at the match while she threw up a peace sign.

She accessorized herself with huge hoop earrings and a small necklace. She sported her brunette locks down and curly while she applied a red lip.

In her mother’s caption, she mentions that her daughter was ready to show the world her talent, implying she performed at the match which she geotagged as the Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium.

“She’s looking so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“A queen,” another shared adding a crown emoji.

“She is the greatest in the world. SweeTee forever,” a third mentioned.

“So beautiful and talented,” a fourth fan remarked.

“She’s the best singer I’ve ever heard/seen!” a fifth follower commented.

While she’s in London, she hinted she might be doing a pop up listening event for her fans.

“I wanna do a pop up listening event somewhere fun before I drop. #teamTinashe where y’all at….” she tweeted last weekend.

The “All Hands On Deck” hitmaker previously uploaded a video clip of herself where she explained to fans what she had been up to recently after taking a mini-break from social media, per The Inquisitr.

“Creatively, I just feel like I needed to go through what I went through in order to be the person that I am today and to get back to my roots,” she shared.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Tinashe had parted ways with her record label, RCA.

Loading...

Since her update video, she shared another clip of herself on a photoshoot set, wearing a PVC garment. It contained upside-down text that said “songs for you,” which hinted at a possible project title.

To date, she has released three studio albums — Aquarius, Nightride, and Joyride. According to Billboard, all of her records have entered the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 3.1 million monthly listeners that play her music around the globe. Her track, “Throw A Fit” is her most popular song on the app at the moment. Other tracks in the top five include “2 On,” Like I Used To,” “No Drama,” and “Up In This.”

To stay up to date, follow her Instagram account, which has over 2.6 million followers.