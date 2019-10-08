Couples Costume Ideas For Halloween 2019

You and your mate will be a dynamic duo with these easy-to-order costume ideas.

Halloween is on the horizon, and any couple worth their salt (and pepper) will be in need of a celebratory couple’s costume. There are tons of creative ideas for 2019 — food-themed and pop culture-inspired costumes are all the rage — but partygoers will want to start planning now to avoid the last-minute rush to get the perfect couples ensemble.

We’ve rounded up some great couples ideas for the Halloween costume challenge, and the top picks include famous TV show couples, holiday movie mainstays, an iconic singing duo, a late great painter, an electric ensemble, and even a breakfast staple.

Take a look at our favorite Halloween couples costumes for 2019 — and then go shopping.

Daenerys Targaryen & Jon Snow from Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run on HBO in May, and fans are still reeling from the game-changing finale. For Halloween, nostalgic shippers can channel doomed Westeros couple Daenerys and Jon with wigs and winter gear. For Daenerys, a snow-white wavy wig coupled with the proper flowing blue gown or oversized dress cape will do the trick. For John, long curly hair and facial scruff are key, but most important is the faux fur cloak and a heroic attitude.

Spartan Cheerleaders from Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has given us a lot of memorable characters over its 45 seasons, but who can forget the Spartan cheerleaders played by Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri in the mid-1990s? While Craig (Ferrell) and Arianna (Oteri) didn’t make the East Lake High School cheerleading squad, the peppy duo put on their own sideshow. You can channel their energy with a ready-made Spartan Cheerleader costume complete with matching school sweaters, red pants, and a cheerleader skirt.

Nonsensical cheers not included.

Avocado Toast

How about this for a tasty idea? Team up with your mate to be the avocado to his or her toast. This Avocado Toast costume is a winner, and superstar couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen even wore a version of it in the past.

Sonny & Cher

Legendary singing duo Sonny and Cher had a 1970s variety show and a string of hits before they called it quits. Everyone from Kim Kardashian and her pal Jonathan Cheban to This Is Us couple Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) have dressed as the singing pair. The beat can go on for you with this Sonny and Cher couples costume.

Steve & Robin from Stranger Things

The third season of Stranger Things introduced a new character, Scoops Ahoy employee Robin (Maya Hawke), who turned out to be Steve’s wingwoman (sorry Dustin!). Hawkins’ new power couple can easily be channeled with these matching Steve and Robin costumes. The outfits come with striped shirts, cheesy Scoops Ahoy hats, and blue vests with name tags that will take you right back to 1985.

Buddy & Jovie from Elf

Son of a nutcracker! It can be Christmas in October with this Buddy and Jovie costume from the 2003 movie Elf. The fleece and faux fur-trimmed costume includes cone elf hats and is officially licensed.

Bob Ross & His Painting

If you can paint happy little trees, this supercute costume, which honors late TV painter Bob Ross and his canvas, is for you. The costume comes complete with a curly brown wig, beard, and paint pallet, as well as a canvas “dress” for the painter’s better half. All you’ll have to provide is a soothing voice.

Plug & Socket

And finally, this basic black and white Plug and Socket costume will keep you and your mate plugged in all night. The visual could be seen as a little obscene, so if it’s a tad too “dirty” for you, go for the Loofah and Soap. Happy Halloween!