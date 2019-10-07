Kaley Cuoco Looks Like A Snack In Tight Jeans On Instagram, But She’s Got An Important Question

Kaley Cuoco might have had a lot of questions as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, but it looks like the girl behind the character comes with the same inquisitive streak. Penny basically spent her life asking the characters forming her co-stars for explanations on their various scientific statements, although today didn’t seen the 33-year-old ask Instagram about physics.

Kaley happens to come as a major fashionista. Then again, with a casual see-through shirt worn underneath a designer Missoni pantsuit just recently, Kaley also comes as low-key; the T-shirt was a fun wedding gift and boasted pictures of horses and dogs on it.

Earlier today, Kaley took her Instagram stories. Fans saw the famous blonde looking like a total snack in a pair of tight jeans paired with a blue T-shirt from Yves Saint Laurent, but the photo came with a follow-up. Shortly after posting the snap of herself outdoors and wearing the blue shirt, Kaley resumed her social media activity with a snap of herself in the exact same setting. This time, though, Kaley was seen in a white T-shirt. The short-sleeved upper also boasted the logo from the famous French brand. Text accompanied both images.

“Is this shirt blue or white?!” Kaley asked in the first photo, with fans invited to tap two options.

The second image saw Kaley weirded out.

“It was a WHITE SHIRT! How weird is that?”

Both images showed Kaley rocking a look that was nothing short of glam from the shoulders up. The star was seen with her long and wavy blond hair worn down around her shoulders, with impeccable makeup accentuating her pretty features. Ride those horses makeup-free she might, but Kaley knows how to doll up.

The show that made Kaley so famous is now over, but the actress won’t be forgetting her time on the set. An interview with She Knows saw the star reveal what she’ll miss about playing the hard-hitting blonde.

“You know, she’s iconic. She’s the best character I’ve ever played. She has every single quality. She’s funny, she’s [silly and] I’m sill [sic], she’s sarcastic. She loves Leonard and she loves these guys and she’s a real girl. You know, we’ve tackled a lot of issues this year. Her even not wanting to have kids and her wanting to be a businesswoman. I don’t think we’ve seen that a lot in television,” Kaley said.

The star has now moved onto new projects and has her own production company. Fans wishing to see more of Kaley should follow her Instagram.