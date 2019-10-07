‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Talks Dennis Shields’ Death, Reveals How His Spirit Lives On

Frankel's ex-fiance died last year.

The spirit of Bethenny Frankel’s ex-fiance, Dennis Shields, is reportedly living on through her dogs.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, who left the show at the end of August ahead of production on Season 12, spoke about her two dogs, Biggy and Smallz, who she first adopted while involved in a committed relationship with the late businessman.

“These dogs have absolutely changed our lives. I know it sounds crazy, but they really have,” Frankel explained during an event for Moose Toys’ new Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue plush.

According to Frankel, she was hesitant to adopt her Lhasa Apso dogs as puppies after the October 2017 death of her beloved dog Cookie, but Shields convinced her to give them a shot. Ultimately, she was thrilled to add them to her family, which also includes her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy.

Frankel went on to say that having the dogs around was a good idea for her after Shields was tragically found dead at his apartment in New York City in August of last year.

“He’s the one who made me get both [dogs],” she said. “I was like, ‘Are you crazy? I’m not getting two dogs,’ and he thought it was crazy to separate them. And I said, ‘All right, so now I’m getting two dogs,’ and I had three dogs at the time. My dog passed away, so I was left with Biggie and Smalls and he named them, so people’s memory lives on.”

Frankel said that because of her animals and the memories they’ve shared together, Shields’ memory lives on.

Frankel and Shields had been dating on and off for two years at the time of his death. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Shields was seen on the show but not featured in an extended role alongside his former girlfriend. Then, after his death, Frankel was chronicled on the show as she attempted to cope with the loss.

During Season 11, fans watched as Frankel opened up about the sadness she felt after the loss of Shields while also attempting to move on from their back-and-forth relationship with another man.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel is currently dating film producer Paul Bernon, who she went public with last October.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 began production in August and is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.