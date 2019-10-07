Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Button-Up Jeans & Fitted Graphic Tee As She Makes Confession About Friend Group

Savannah Chrisley is proving once again that she looks good in just about anything that she puts on her body.

As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, Savannah is never shy when it comes to posting, and luckily for her fans, she shares a few new posts each and every week. While the blond beauty loves to promote her hit shows — Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley — she also shares a ton of other projects that she is working on as well as fashion-forward shots.

In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the 22-year-old is all smiles while posing with a pal. In the shot, the two stand with a leafy background just behind them, and Savannah does not specifically mention to fans where they are. The reality star puts one arm around her friend while placing the other firmly on her hip. Her amazing figure is on full display in the photo as she rocks a pair of skintight jeans that button in the front and fit her like a glove.

On the top, Chrisley rocks a tight-fitting white graphic t-shirt with a photo of a woman rocking red glasses. She wears her short, blond locks down and styled, as well as a stunning face of makeup. Savannah accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings and a Louis Vuitton purse. Her friend is also all smiles for the photo op, looking casual in a Stanley Cup Final shirt and a pair of jeans.

In the caption of the image, Savannah mentions that she may have a small friend group but that’s because she believes in “quality” over “quantity.” Since the telling post went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned the beauty a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Savannah know that she looks stunning, while countless others commented on the caption.

“I love your personality beautiful like your father,” one follower commented.

“I teach my daughter that same message,” another chimed in.

“I think pretty special to have a friend you can always count on,” another wrote.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley shared another gorgeous shot of herself to promote her collab with the clothing brand Rampage. In the stunning shot, Savannah showed plenty of skin in a plunging tank top that offered generous views of her cleavage. She wore the NSFW tank top tucked into her insanely tight, high-waisted jeans while she put one thumb in her pocket for the pose.

That post amassed well over 14,000 likes.