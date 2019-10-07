Pat Robertson Says That If Donald Trump Pulls Out Of Syria, He’ll ‘Lose His Mandate Of Heaven’

'The president ... is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks,' Robertson said.

On Monday, evangelist Pat Robertson said that Donald Trump is in danger of losing his “mandate of Heaven” if he proceeds with his plans to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria, perhaps allowing Turkey to make a military incursion into Kurd-held territory, Mediaite reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, President Trump announced that he will be withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria. This plan was hatched in order to, as Trump described it, put an end to the “endless war” that’s been going on, one which he said he would stop when he was campaigning.

However, many fear that the move would open up the possibility that Turkey would invade the region, which would, among other things, endanger the Kurds. The Kurds, the largest ethnic group without their own country, have been allies with the U.S. in fighting in the region, and any incursion by Turkey into their territory is unlikely to end well for them.

Pat Robertson certainly sees it that way. Long one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, as well as one of many evangelical Christians who support Trump, Robertson indicated on his 700 Club program on Monday morning that this move could even inspire God to remove support from Trump.

First, Robertson called Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for whom Trump has expressed admiration in the past, a “thug” and a “dictator.”

“To say he’s an ally of America is nonsense. He’s in for himself,” Robertson said of the Turkish president.

Robertson then brought up what he describes as another Trump failing, that of his response to Saudi Arabia’s alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

“The President, who allowed [Jamal] Khashoggi to be cut in pieces without any repercussions whatsoever, is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks,” he said.

According to Kurdistan24, 320,000 Christians live in the region occupied by the Kurds, a region which includes parts of Turkey and Syria.

In conclusion, Robertson said, Trump is in danger of losing “the mandate of Heaven” if he allows Turkey to invade the Kurds.

You can watch Robertson deliver his remarks in the video below.

Pat Robertson is "appalled" by Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria: "The President of the United States is in great danger of losing the mandate of Heaven if he permits this to happen." pic.twitter.com/YGeNYpbGrF — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 7, 2019

Trump, for his part, said in a tweet that he’s keeping an eye on things — and that Turkey had better not do anything untoward.

“If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey,” he said.