Busty ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Exposes Massive Cleavage In Barely-There String Bikini

Playboy model Daniella Chavez seems to outdo herself with each new Instagram update, and this week was much of the same as the blonde bombshell thrilled her fans in a string bikini so small that she might as well have gone without it. The video upload was a huge hit among Daniella’s over 12 million followers, and gained more than 66,000 watches and over 600 comments in the first hour alone.

In the post, Daniella was seen sitting out on a balcony while soaking up some sun in Miami, Florida. She rocked black bikini bottoms, which flaunted the model’s long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy booty. Meanwhile, the top was a different story as it barely covered her massive cleavage, making it seem that she was a wardrobe malfunction just waiting to happen.

Daniella’s tiny top jiggled as the model swayed back and forth to some music that was playing in the background. She had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and pulled back into a bun behind her head.

Daniella appeared in full glam for the video, which included defined brows, dark lashes, and some black eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the sexy look.

The video was so irresistible to fans that many of them felt like they just had to remark on the clip in the comments section of the post.

“Beauty,” one comment read.

“You’re so beautiful and your body is amazing,” one of Daniella’s followers said.

“Wow,” another admirer commented.

“Amazing figure,” another social media user quipped.

As many fans may remember, Daniella caused a stir back in 2015 when she claimed that she had an affair with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and that her fling with the athlete is what caused his then-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, to break up with him. Irina later moved to on actor Bradley Cooper.

Heavy reports that Daniella seems to be very open when speaking out about her sexual history, and admitted to a Mexican tabloid that she engaged in contact with Cristiano because it had always been a dream of hers to hit the sheets with him.

“I love his body,” she confessed to the publication at the time.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Daniella Chavez by following the Playboy model on her social media account, which she keeps very regularly updated.