‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Drives Instagram Wild Stretching In Spandex Sports Bra & Leggings

Yanet Garcia is driving Instagram wild all over again – and not just the odd fan. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” took to the platform earlier today with a post that managed to rack up over 120,000 likes in under 50 minutes. As to the comments, these seemed to speak for themselves.

Yanet wasn’t jogging on the beach in Daisy Dukes today, but she was showcasing the fitness streak that now seems to be a part of her identity.

The photo posted was definitely a killer one – perhaps from the eye contact alone – with Yanet piercing the camera lens with a fierce gaze as she stretched her fit physique. The star was outfitted in a getup that’s often seen on her Instagram, with the social media sensation rocking a burgundy sports bra and matching leggings in tight spandex materials. With Yanet photographed in semi-profile, fans were able to see the star’s peachy rear and toned legs, although the angle likewise took in some eye-catching panel details on the sporty upper. Yanet posed for her photo with her left hand clasping her left leg, with one shoe visible – it looked like Nike was responsible for the footwear today.

The star had her bombshell brunette locks flowing down her shoulders, and this part of her body looking super-fit – just like the rest of Yanet.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live. While many responses tend to be in the Mexican’s native Spanish tongue, Yanet has now amassed somewhat of a global fanbase, with many of the star’s followers proving to be Anglophones.

While some users were composed, others seemed to have completely lost it.

Yanet does, indeed, seem to be a bonafide sensation. The star continues her career over on Mexican television, but her Instagram account showcases many aspects of her life. Yanet recently got herself a little dog, with Mamacita already having its own Instagram account – and a following. As to the looks from Yanet, a sporty one is typical for her, although Yanet also seems to love rocking cute Daisy Dukes, leg-flaunting dresses, plus the occasional bikini. Of course, videos from Yanet generally prove more popular than still images.

