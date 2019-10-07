Sailor Brinkley-Cook Stuns As She Goes Makeup-Free Outside Of ‘DWTS’ Studio

The glamorous 'Dancing With the Stars' contender went all-natural ahead of ABC's live show.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is usually seen with full makeup and hair for her modeling photo shoots and for her glamorous appearances as a celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars, but the 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley was photographed fresh-faced and makeup-free outside of the DWTS studio over the weekend.

Daily Mail posted photos of Sailor rocking a no-makeup look as she headed to practice with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy carrying a smoothie and iced coffee ahead of Week 4 of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition. Sailor wore a white crop top and black leggings as she made her way into the DWTS dance studio in Los Angeles, and she made sure to smile for the cameras as photographers captured her makeup-free look.

As previously reported The Inquisitr, Sailor, who replaced her famous mom Christie in the Dancing with the Stars competition, will dance the cha-cha with Val this week, as will contenders Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. While Sailor will undoubtedly have a full-on glam look for the live show, it’s refreshing to see her natural beauty in the new photos.

This isn’t the first time Sailor has gone make-up free in front of cameras. In July, the young model posted a makeup-free selfie as a good morning greeting to her followers. In the photo, which you can see below, Sailor wore an off-white sweater and wore her blond hair down as she posed without a trace of makeup on her face.

Fans hit the comments section of the post to remark on Sailor’s girl-next-door good looks, just like her mom.

“A true beauty like the girl next door. Just like her mom, absolutely breathtaking,” one fan wrote.

“Very beautiful and a natural beauty. Not having to wear tons of makeup,” another added.

Sailor recently told Us Weekly she prefers a natural look despite her work as a model, and now, a spray-tanned Dancing with the Stars celebrity.

“I feel my most beautiful when I don’t have a stitch of makeup on, my hair is all messy. I think it’s the most comfortable state I can be in. So I feel most beautiful in it.”

Sailor did admit her go-to product is concealer to cover the occasional pimple and the “massive eye bags” she gets from lack of sleep. She also exfoliates her skin nightly.

You can see the makeup-free photos of Sailor-Brinkley Cook at the Daily Mail’s site at the link above.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.