‘Vikings’ Season 6: Premiere Date Announced Along With New Trailer

Season 6 will be the final season of 'Vikings' but promises to tie up all the loose ends for fans.

It has been a long time coming, but fans of History Channel’s Vikings finally have a premiere date for the final season and can officially start counting down the days.

According to TV Line, Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on December 4. In addition, viewers will get a jam-packed double episode. Season 6 will consist of 20 episodes and be split up into two parts, as the recent seasons of the hit historical drama series have been. This means that the second half of the final season will premiere in 2020.

The show’s creator, Michael Hirst, also issued a statement on the return of Vikings.

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve. Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

Season 6 of Vikings will see Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) as the new ruler of Kattegat and his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), on the run after fleeing the town. The new season of Vikings will see Ivar following the Silk Road all the way to Russia, where he will meet Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), who TV Line describes as “a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler.” While Ivar may be in a new location, his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), is still intent on pursuing his personal vendetta against him.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

The ill-fated storyline in Iceland involving Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) will be explored further in Season 6 of Vikings. Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) will travel there to “uncover the mystery circling around Floki’s disappearance.”

As for everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), she will try to live a quieter life in her old age, but there will still be dangers lurking closer to home. Considering that the Seer (John Kavanagh) once told her that she will be killed by a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), it is possible this prophecy will play out in Season 6 of Vikings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with there being no Vikings Q & A at San Diego Comic-Con this year, many fans were disappointed that that also meant no new trailer for Season 6. However, History Channel has also released a trailer today to go along with the premiere date news. The clip gives two more possible reasons why Lagertha will have troubles closer to home. Firstly, Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is still intent on becoming the king of all Norway. In addition, Ivar is now supporting Prince Oleg’s plan to take over Scandinavia.

You can view the new trailer below.

While Season 6 of Vikings may be the last, Hirst is currently working on a spinoff series also set in the world of the Vikings. However, as yet, no further news regarding this new series has been released.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m.