Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalously Short White Lace Dress

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom is constantly thrilling her 8.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling selfies that showcase her enviable physique. The blond beauty doesn’t model bikinis or lingerie all that often, but she frequently shares pictures of herself in yoga pants so tight they look painted on, and mini dresses that flaunt her curvy legs.

Her latest Instagram update was no different. Nystrom shared a picture of herself rocking a white lace mini dress that clung to every inch of her voluptuous curves. The higher neckline and angle of the pose meant that her cleavage was hidden in this particular shot. Her legs, however, were on full display, with the scandalously short dress inching up and barely able to cover her booty.

Anna’s long blond locks were down and looked ethereal as they blew slightly in the wind. A few strands framed her face, and Nystrom completed the look with natural makeup that highlighted her beauty. She snapped the picture in a field in Sweden, with dense green trees visible in the background and dry grass all around her. Anna’s feet weren’t visible in the shot, so fans couldn’t see what kind of shoes she was wearing.

The blond bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the serene yet sexy snap she took in the natural setting, and the post received over 52,000 likes within just two hours.

Many of her fans took the opportunity to share their compliments in the comments section of the post.

“You are a star baby,” one fan said.

“Looking fantastic,” another fan said.

Yet another follower called Nystrom a “Beautiful Angel.”

Several of her followers simply couldn’t seem to find the right words, and instead decided to leave the Swedish stunner a string of emoji in the comments section.

Anna has been getting active lately, and has shared quite a few snaps of herself in tight yoga pants and workout gear. Just yesterday, the blond beauty shared a shot of herself in a pair of pants from the Swedish brand Freddy Store. In that particular picture, Nystrom took a selfie in a mirror within her home, and made sure that the focus was almost entirely on her gravity-defying booty.

Nystrom has been mixing things up on her page lately, moving between snaps of herself in feminine, pastel looks that flaunt her curves and have a romantic vibe, to looks that feature activewear and a more sporty feel. She also throws total curveballs in every now and then, such as the tight leather pants she rocked for an edgier look. Fans will have to follow Anna on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss any of her sizzling snaps.