Kylie Jenner Reportedly Deleted New Bugatti Videos After Major Fan Backlash

Everyone knows that Kylie Jenner has enough money to buy as many brand-new luxury cars as she wishes, but it seems not everyone wants to see her flex her wealth on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came under fire after sharing some videos of her new Bugatti Chrion, which is worth at least $3 million. According to The Daily Mail, when she took to her Instagram page on Sunday to show off her new acquisition, Kylie was quickly forced to delete the posts after suffering major criticism from her fans.

Many accused her of spending her fortune on incredibly expensive material goods instead of helping the less fortunate. This is hardly the first time the 22-year-old faces this type of backlash, considering she already has a substantial collection of luxury cars under her belt.

“How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it,” one person commented under the post before it was deleted.

“Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile there’s ppl struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?” another fan chimed in, while one online user told her the money she spent on the new car “could of fed a village for a year at LEAST.”

It appears that Kylie, who recently broke up with the father of her child, Travis Scott, is treating herself to some post-split goodies. The reality TV star left her fans shocked when she announced that she and the “Highest in the Room” rapper had broken up last week. The news came out of nowhere for those who thought of Kylie and Travis’s bond as unbreakable.

The pair shares a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and Kylie made sure to assure her fans that she is on “great terms” with her ex, and that their priority is their baby.

Recently, some rumors emerged claiming that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. This happened after her car was spotted pulling up to his recording studio after a night out. However, Kylie quickly shut down the rumors, explaining that she was only dropping off two friends at a venue where Tyga happened to be at. For now, fans will have to wait and see if Kylie will eventually get back together with her beau or if their relationship is done for good.