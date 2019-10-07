Kelly Clarkson Sizzles As She Showcases A Week Of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Looks

There was a time when fans would have to wait to see singer Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet or during a talk show appearance in order to check her out in a sizzling look. Now that she’s coming to television screens day after day on The Kelly Clarkson Show, however, fans can see the blonde bombshell in a wide variety of outfits every single week.

To make things even easier, Clarkson has taken to posting a fashion show for her followers where she shares all the details about her looks. On September 30, 2019, Clarkson shared a post in which she rocked four different outfits. It seems the gesture is going to become a regular thing for the singer, as she shared a similar post today with a whole new batch of outfits.

Clarkson kicked things off with an eye-catching picture of herself rocking a rainbow maxi dress from designer Olivia Rubin. She posed with one hand on her waist and the other up in the air, and had a joyful expression on her face. Clarkson accentuated her waist with a thick black belt, and a hint of black peeked out of the V-neckline of her dress.

In the second outfit, Clarkson got wild in a leopard-print mini dress. She again chose to emphasize her hourglass figure by adding a belt, and decided to top the look off with a chic black blazer. Her blond locks were pulled up in an updo and her ensemble was playful yet elegant.

It seems that Clarkson was loving prints, as her third look contained yet another pattern. She rocked a stunning black and white printed blouse tucked into a black skirt. Her blond hair was down and sleek, and she accessorized with a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Her fourth and final look was a vibrant green patterned dress that looked incredible with her blonde hair. She rocked a pair of pointed-toe pumps, and added a different pair of hoop earrings to complete the look. The dress had slightly puffed shoulders and a flowing skirt that made Clarkson look incredible.

In the caption of her post, she tagged all the individuals responsible for her look, as well as all the designers she was wearing. Fans can easily find themselves their very own earrings or dress or skirt, just like Clarkson rocked on the show.

Her followers loved the fashionable post, and it received over 5,000 likes in just 15 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the various looks.

Loading...

“Love the leopard print,” one fan said.

Another fan gave Clarkson a recommendation, and said “need to throw in some pant suits.. you would rock that look!”

“Kelly I love the show and you look and sound fabulous on the show!” another fan commented.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Clarkson on Instagram so that they don’t miss her next fashion show post. She seems to be rocking a wide variety of looks on the show, which means every outfit is a new surprise.