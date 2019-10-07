Sara Underwood Channels Princess Leia In Cleavage-Baring Halloween Costume

Sara Underwood appears to be getting ready for Halloween early this year. On Monday, the beauty shared a post in which she looked smoking hot while wearing a Princess Leia costume.

Sara’s costume was a just a bit more sexy than the one actress Carrie Fisher wore in the original Star Wars movie. The outfit appeared to be a mash-up of different styles that Sara pulled together for the look. The mini dress featured a plunging neckline that went almost all the way down to Sara’s waist, giving viewers a nice shot of her voluptuous chest. The dress also featured a brown belt. Sara paired the look with thigh-high brown boots. She also carried a blue lightsaber to add a bit of fun to the look.

Sara wore a full face of heavy makeup for the shots. The stunner also sported a brown wig that featured two buns on each side of her head.

The first snap captured Sara from a distance, showing her in a patch of woods. With her legs spread slightly, she struck a pose while holding the lightsaber. With one hand on her hip, she gave the camera a serious look. The second photo showed a closeup of Sara as she tilted her head to one side for a sultry shot.

In the post’s caption, Sara asked her fans what they thought of the outfit. Most of her fans thought the getup looked amazing on her. The post was a hit, and within an hour of going live, it racked up over 53,000 likes.

“What a sexy Jedi,” one follower said.

“You make a beautiful Princess Leia,” wrote another follower.

“The force is strong in this one,” one follower joked.

“Best photos ever!” one admirer wrote.

“Didn’t think you could get any sexier, but here we are!” another fan remarked.

“So looking forward to the next movie… Just wish you were a part of it,” commented another follower.

Sara may not be in the next Star Wars movie, but she is the star in her own show. The beauty boasts 9.2 million followers on Instagram, and will surely pick up more followers after Monday’s post.

The stunner just recently returned from a vacation to Utah, where she took several photos of her modeling a variety of outfits. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of jean shorts and a crop top while she was there.

