Instagram Bombshell Genesis Lopez Exposes Booty In Tiny Black Thong & Leopard-Print Crop Top

Genesis Lopez is one of the hottest women on social media, and although she doesn’t boast as many followers as some models like Playboy vixen Lindsey Pelas, her 4.5 million following is nothing to scoff about. Those fans absolutely love the model’s racy photos, and this week was no different as she rocked a booty-baring ensemble for her admirers to enjoy.

In the sexy snapshot, Genesis is seen standing on a spiral staircase in front of a bright window. She wore a skimpy little black thong that showcased her epic curves, full booty, and tiny waist. She added a leopard-print crop top that could barely contain her ample bust as she flashed her cleavage and toned arms for the camera.

Genesis wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder as she reached around and grabbed her booty in the NSFW photo.

The model also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrow and thick lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks pink eye shadow, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

Lopez’s loyal followers were rocked by the steamy new photo update which has amassed over 151,000 likes and 1,600 comments since being posted over the weekend.

“Nice,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Great,” another loyal fan wrote.

“Perfectionnnnnn,” a third comment stated.

“Sexy,” another admirer remarked.

Genesis’ updates usually show her rocking skintight outfits, low-cut dresses, and skimpy little bikinis. However, she’s more than a model, which she reveals in the bio section of her official website.

“I’m a full-time model, athlete and entrepreneur.​ Growing up in sunny south Florida, I spend most of my time at the beach and enjoying time with my friends and family!” Lopez stated, adding that she is also a skilled artist with a love of animals.

“I used to be a professional mangaka (I drew for Japanese comic books!) but now only do it as a hobby. I love reptiles, frogs and cats the most and have devoted much of my time to them through personal studying and volunteering. Just to let you guys know a little more about me.. hopefully you can stick around to learn even more!”

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Genesis Lopez’s super sexy photos can follow the model on her social media account, which she keeps regularly updated.