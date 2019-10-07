Lisa Rinna, 56, Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Glam Makeover As Maleficent: ‘She Did Not Come To Play!’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star channels a Disney villain in a dramatic makeover.

Lisa Rinna is changing up her look again, and this time she is nearly unrecognizable. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, traded in her famous shag hairdo for long, sleek extensions as she transformed into a designer version of an iconic Disney villain.

Rinna took to Instagram to share photos from a recent glam session in which she was transformed into a stunning “designer” version of Disney’s Maleficent, the villainous character played by Angelina Jolie in the upcoming movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

For the makeover, Rinna wore a Tom Ford black catsuit that laced up to her neck to form a choker, according to Bravo. The wife of Harry Hamlin also wore a pair of large Isabel Marant crystal earrings. Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail, courtesy of some killer extensions that cascaded down her back. Rinna’s sultry makeup included a dramatic cat-eye and bold red lipstick on her famous pout.

Rinna’s glam squad included makeup artist Joey Maalouf, hairstylist Scott King, and stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli, per Bravo.

Rinna posted several photos from her makeover to Instagram, including one that showed her in full hair and makeup while wearing a black satin robe. In the captions to the photos, Rinna noted that her alter ego is usually just called “Evil” and that she “did not come to play.”

You can see the photos from Lisa Rinna’s jaw-dropping makeover below.

Lisa Rinna usually wears her brown hair in a signature shag style, but lately, she has been changing it up. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the RHOBH star attended an event for Secret last week wearing her hair in a crimped, blond bob. At The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion in June, Rinna also went blonde, but with a longer, wavy style.

There is no telling what she will do next, but either way, fans love Rinna’s more versatile hair looks. In the comments section to her new post as a Mistress of Evil fashionista, fans gave the Bravo queen bee a thumbs-up.

“I love that you are doing different things with your hair. Such a beautiful lady,” one fan wrote of Rinna’s makeover.

“Enchanting and bewitching,” another chimed in.

“She didn’t come to play; she came to slay!” a third fan added.

You can see more of Lisa Rinna when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its milestone 10th season next year.