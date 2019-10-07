‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt’s Visit To Flo After Kidney Operation Reawakens Old Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 14 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will reopen the door to a relationship with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) when she gifts Katie Logan (Heather Tom) one of her kidneys. Her gift to Katie may be the key to Wyatt’s heart when he hears of her unselfish deed.

Flo’s Secret Gift Saves Katie’s Life

Katie will fight for her life during the week of October 7. Neither of her sisters is a match for her, and the doctor’s prognosis is certain – without a kidney, she will not make it. Luckily for the youngest Logan sister, Flo will have herself tested and will be a positive match for Katie. However, she doesn’t want anyone to know that she is Katie’s benefactor. The Inquisitr reports that Flo will be redeemed because of the very fact that she wants to keep her donation a secret.

Both Katie and Flo will undergo surgery. And while the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families wait to see if she makes it, unbeknownst to them, Shauna Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will also be keeping vigil over her daughter. The transplant will be successful, and Katie will be so grateful when she receives a gift of life. Immediately after surgery, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will want to find out who her kidney donor is. Eventually, they will learn that Flo unselfishly gave her aunt her kidney.

Wyatt Says Thank You To Flo

According to The TV Watercooler, Wyatt will learn of his ex-girlfriend’s generosity. He will be so touched by her gift to Katie that he will stop by to visit her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Wyatt will thank Flo for her sacrifice to save Katie’s life. This is the Flo that he knows, and he will be glad that he wasn’t wrong about the kind of person that she is.

Wyatt broke up with Flo after her hideous crimes were exposed. There was no way that he could be in a relationship with her when she had passed off his brother’s baby as her own. Even if he still loved her, his family would never look past the fact that she had caused Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) so much pain.

A Possible Wyatt and Flo Reunion?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that now that Flo has redeemed herself, Wyatt may start to look at her with different eyes again. He may feel that she is still the same good person that he fell in love with while they were in high school.

Loading...

Flo has made it clear that she wants Wyatt back, but he closed that door when he got engaged to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He felt that Sally was more trustworthy and got down on one knee and proposed to the redhead. While there can be no doubt that he loves Sally, Wyatt definitely still has feelings for Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.