‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Sizzles In Risque Halloween Costumes

The model looked amazing in her Halloween costumes.

“Queen of Curves” Abigail Ratchford seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit. The stunner shared a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram for her 8.9 million followers to enjoy. Each of the four photos show the stunner wearing sexy Halloween costumes.

In the first image, Abigail dressed as Snow White. She posed, holding a full length mirror, in a blue bra and a lacy yellow thong. Her ample cleavage and perky derriere were on full display in the skimpy costume. The stunner paired the look with red sleeves and a matching bow in her raven hair.

Abigail appears to enjoy dressing as a princess from a Disney franchise, as the following picture shows Abigail flaunting her flawless physique in a Leia Organa costume.

The last two photos were the most revealing of the bunch. Abigail’s risque bunny costume featured a latex mask and a pair of barely-there underwear. Likewise, the model looked red-hot in her devil costume. She wore a skimpy red lace bodysuit and a horned headpiece.

In the comments section, Abigail asked her fans which costume they liked the most.

Many chimed in and left their opinion in the comments section. Some, however, had difficulty choosing between the sultry looks.

“All of the above,” wrote a fan.

“Tough choices… snow white,” said another.

“All are beautiful,” chimed in a different follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

The provocative post has already racked up more than 120,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Abigail isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. Last week, the bombshell drove her dedicated followers wild by posting a topless photo on Instagram.

In a February interview with Entrepreneur magazine, Abigail revealed the secrets to her success as a social media influencer. The beauty, who is originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, did not intend to make a name for herself in the modeling industry.

“I did a photo shoot with a local photographer and he put the pictures up on his Facebook page,” explained the stunner. “Within a few days, the pictures got picked up by Sports Illustrated and other places. So I started to do more and I realized that I really loved doing it. After about a year of doing that, I realized that there wasn’t going to be many opportunities for me in Scranton, so in 2014 I moved to L.A.”

To see more of Abigail, be sure to follow her Instagram account.