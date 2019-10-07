Candice Swanepoel Wows In Minuscule Bikini While Posing In A Tree For Sultry New Snap

Candice Swanepoel has her Instagram followers in a frenzy yet again.

On Monday, October 7, the Victoria’s Secret Angel brought some serious heat to her page with a new set of photos that are getting noticed for all the right reasons. A total of three photos filled up a line on the babe’s Instagram grid to complete a gorgeous black-and-white photo announcing the release date for the Asante Sana Collection, the newest addition to her swimwear line Tropic of C that will drop later this month. While the news was certainly exciting for many of Candice’s followers, it was one frame of the photo in particular that truly captivated the attention of her fans, and one glance explains exactly why.

The middle pane of the South African bombshell’s triple Instagram update saw the beauty perched up high in a tree on the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, a gorgeous location that served as some inspiration for the upcoming new Tropic of C collection. Candice herself appeared to be wearing some of the pieces from her line as she sat on top of the large tree trunk, showing off her flawless bikini body yet again on the social media platform.

Unfortunately, the black-and-white filter over the snap made it impossible to confirm the color of the sexy two-piece, but her 13.6 million followers hardly seemed bothered by the missing detail. The sexy swimwear included a minuscule triangle-style top that was barely enough to cover up her voluptuous assets and revealed an ample amount of cleavage as she posed for the snap.

As the photo was shot, Candice tugged at the thin string waistband of the matching bottoms of the set, which were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number had a daringly high-cut design that left her curvy booty well within eyesight, as well as her long, toned legs that were bent over the tree she sat on. She posed with her back slightly arched, accentuating her flat midsection and rock-hard abs, both of which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

Fans heaped praise on Candice’s sexy new social media snap. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 54,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a goddess,” one person wrote, while another said that she was “perfect.”

“Candice is such a stunningly beautiful and talented woman!!” commented a third.

This is not the first time that Candice has teased the Asante Sana collection on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting yet another itty-bitty bikini top. This time it was a patterned number that she wore with a pair of minuscule copper shorts that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.