‘Miss Bikini Model 2019’ Dare Taylor Stuns In See-Through White Dress For Gorgeous New Photo

“Miss Bikini Model 2019” Dare Taylor is exchanging her sexy two-piece for a stunning and chic new look in her latest Instagram photo. The pageant winner looks elegant in her new post, which features her glowing and happy as she spends some time with two beautiful horses.

In the photo, Dare was seen wearing a stunning white dress with a tan trimmed skirt. The model’s gown boasted sheer material, allowing fans to peek through to see a bit of her skin. It also included flowing lace sleeves and a rounded neckline to show off Dare’s shoulders.

Dare’s skin was mostly covered in the photo, which is something that her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers don’t see much of. Usually, Dare is sporting a tiny little dress, a racy cosplay outfit, or her signature bikini.

The beauty queen wore her shoulder-length brown hair pushed back behind her head in the snap as it flowed down her neck and back. She added some soft makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete the gorgeous glam look while she petted a stunning white horse and a beautiful gray horse in front of a background filled with green foliage.

Of course, Dare’s fans adored the photograph and took to the comments section to show their love for the snap.

“Now this is gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You look like an angel,” another social media user remarked.

“Love that dress!” another follower stated.

“Southern bell,” a fourth user comment read.

Meanwhile, Dare is more than just a pretty face in a bikini. She can pull off nearly any look, and thanks to her love of cosplay, she does.

Loading...

“Cosplay, in my definition, is self expression by creating your costume, and showing the people around you at the event your love for the character. I truly love the process in creating my costumes, it’s my favorite part, second to showing the costume at the event,” Dare previously told Vocal during an interview.

The bikini queen is a full-time model, but she admits that she would love to be a full-time actress as well.

“I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Dare stated.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of “Miss Bikini Model 2019” Dare Taylor’s bathing suit shots and cosplay outfits can follow her on social media.