‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 8: Katie Confesses Deepest Fear To Frantic Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 8 tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will reach her breaking point. She will finally allow her true feelings to show when she’s left alone with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and will tell him how she really feels about the possibility that she may die, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie Logan Confesses Her Deepest Fears

This is not the first time that Katie has faced death. Perhaps she thought that because she has faced this monster before that she would be spared this pain again. She will confess that she’s afraid of dying, but most of all she wants to see their son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), grow up. Last week she had to comfort their son when he asked her if she would make it home again and tried to reassure him that she would always be there for him.

However, she will show a different face to Bill and tell him, “I don’t want to leave you.” She wants him to know how much she loves their little boy and wants to be there for him. Bill doesn’t want to lose his fiancée and the mother of his son, and B&B fans can expect to see a very emotional couple as they contemplate saying goodbye.

The Inquisitr reports that Bill will say, “Our son is not losing his mother, and I’m not losing my Katie.” And when Katie admits, “I don’t want to die,” both of them will be sobbing as they try to come to grips with the reality of the situation.

A Frantic Bill Searches For Kidney Donor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that a frantic Bill will begin searching for a kidney donor. According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he and Brooke will leave no stone unturned as they try to find a match. But Dollar Bill may have all the financial resources at his disposal, yet he still will not be able to conjure up a kidney for his beloved.

As they are about to give up hope, the doctor will give Katie miraculous news that a kidney donor has been found. Of course, B&B fans know that Flo will be a match and she wants to give her aunt one of her kidneys. However, her only condition will be that Katie should never know that the kidney is from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.