Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Incredible Figure Wearing Undies

Kate Hudson’s Instagram account is a mashup of the events of her life. From sharing photos of her children to her business, she seems to keep her followers filled in on what is going on in her life. On Monday, the blond beauty thrilled her fans when he shared a snap of her wearing just her undies.

In the selfie, Kate was wearing a baby blue bra and a cinnamon-colored pair of panties. Kate posed with one hand holding her phone as she put her other hand in her hair. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup as she peered over the edge of her camera with smiling eyes. The snap captured Kate’s natural beauty as well as her fabulous figure.

In the post’s caption, the mother of three said she was wearing underwear by the fashion brand The Kit. She also referenced a flattering post written by the one of the founders of the company. Kate also mentioned that she was 38 in the snap. She did not mention if the photo was a throwback, but many of her astute fans were quick to point out that Kate turned 40 in April. Regardless of when the shot was taken, it seemed that all of her fans agreed that she looked incredible.

Kate’s followers loved the snap, and many complimented her on her figure.

“Wow boo ur body is amazing. 3 babies after and u look this amazing. U Inspire me,” one follower wrote.

“The most beautiful, amazing, sexiest woman in Hollywood!” said another fan.

Kate’s third child, daughter Rani, just celebrated her first birthday, and Kate has shared photos that show she has done particularly well losing her baby weight. As The Inquisitr reported in September, Kate looked fantastic when she snapped a sexy selfie while going braless under a white shirt. She also looked cute not too long ago in a flirty summer dress.

In an interview with Allure magazine, Kate explained that she believed in the power of exercise.

Loading...

“It’s brain chemistry,” she said, adding that she doesn’t follow a particulate routine.

She said that even as little as 20 minutes a day was good, and she has been known to spring up hills while walking with her baby in a stroller.

Kate recently launched a new line of clothing called Happy X Nature, which uses recycled fabrics and plastic in the process of making stylish and chic apparel. The company boasts that it does uses eco-friendly tags and no plastic.

Fans wanting to see more of Kate can follow her Instagram account.