‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Gives Instagram A Very Revealing View Of Her Namesake In New Video

Bakhar Nabieva is more than a pretty face on Instagram. The fitness model holds the title of “Miss Iron Bum” – and has the muscles to prove it. The Azerbaijani now boasts 2.6 million followers on the platform, and it looks like she’s delivered a fresh new update.

Bakhar’s most recent video showed her in the gym. She might pose for numerous photoshoots, but this sensation still trains like a pro. The video showed Bakhar in a workout room with weights stacked all around, although Bakhar herself wasn’t using them. She was, however, showing the benefits of all those hours spent pumping iron. The star briefly faced the mirror in the opening part of the video, but she quickly turned around, with her back being reflected by the glass — in short, a perfect angle for showcasing that world-famous behind. The star appeared in an ultra-tight and tiny pair of black booty shorts, with a matching hoodie keeping things sporty.

Fans likely lost their minds when Bakhar bent over. The fitness fiend was seen stretching her muscles and leaning forward, affording a pretty revealing view of her rear through the skintight shorts.

A caption from Bakhar seemed to suggest that the stretching and working out was a regular occurrence, although one look at this muscle machine makes that a no-brainer.

Bakhar’s video quickly proved popular, racking up over 41,000 views in just 45 minutes. Fan comments suggested that users were totally floored by the star’s physique, with replies coming in word and emoji form. Unsurprisingly, many an bicep-flex emoji was left, although heart-eye and fire ones were also used.

As the Daily Mail reports, Bakhar hasn’t always been this ripped. In fact, the star admitted to being rail-thin as a child, with a confession that she was teased at school for her willowy frame.

“I was a very skinny child, had thin legs, and all my classmates made fun of me,” the star said.

The fierce attitude was all there, though.

“So I decided to change the situation, I was tired of people looking at me. I started going to the gym, and had no idea how to build an exercise routine correctly so I just started working on the physical part, and one day I woke up and looked in the mirror and I saw some muscles,” the star added.

Bakhar now earns her cash by promoting brands on social media. Unsurprisingly, nutritional supplements appear to feature frequently on the star’s feed.

Fans wishing to see more of Bakhar should follow her on Instagram. The star recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a locker room video wherein, once again, those famous muscles were on show.